Left Menu

5 dead as heavy rains hit northwest Pakistan

In total, 27 people were injured in various incidents of roof and wall collapse.District administrations were put on high alert to meet any eventuality, while district officials are assessing the damages caused to life and property.It is the second time the Bannu division has been hit by deadly storms this month.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 18-06-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 21:05 IST
5 dead as heavy rains hit northwest Pakistan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Torrential rains followed by strong winds killed five people, including a woman, on Sunday and injured 27 others in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of northwest Pakistan, officials said.

The storm hit parts of Bannu division bordering North Waziristan district, Commissioner of Bannu Division, Pervez Sabatkhel, said.

The heavy rains, coupled with strong winds, killed three people in the Bannu district and one each in North Waziristan and Lakki Marwat districts. In total, 27 people were injured in various incidents of roof and wall collapse.

District administrations were put on high alert to meet any eventuality, while district officials are assessing the damages caused to life and property.

It is the second time the Bannu division has been hit by deadly storms this month. On June 11, at least 27 people were killed in the division due to collapsing of walls and uprooting of trees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023