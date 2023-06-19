Heavy rains lash city and its suburbs; holiday declared for schools
- Country:
- India
Heavy overnight rains lashed the city and its suburbs, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for schools on Monday.
International flight operations at the airport were affected as around 10 incoming flights, including from Doha and Dubai were diverted to Bengaluru, subsequently affecting departure as well.
The showers brought relief to people from the sweltering heat that the city and its nearby districts had been witnessing over the past few days.
Following the rains, authorities declared a holiday for schools in Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, besides Vellore and Ranipet.
The weather office forecast more spells of rain for the city and its suburbs on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Doha
- Vellore
- Dubai
- Chengalpet
- Kancheepuram
- Ranipet
- Chennai
- Bengaluru
ALSO READ
Vice President's Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets off to powerful start in Dubai
Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira stopped from boarding Dubai flight
DUBAI ECONOMY & TOURISM'S LATEST CAMPAIGN FOR THE INDIAN MARKET INVITES VISITORS FOR A QUICK ESCAPE FOR THE SUMMER
Arms supplier operating on behest of handlers based in USA, Dubai held in Delhi
Dubai's DET reaffirms commitment to raise Dubai's status as sustainable global tourism destination