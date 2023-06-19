Left Menu

Heavy rains lash city and its suburbs; holiday declared for schools

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-06-2023 08:44 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 08:44 IST
  • India

Heavy overnight rains lashed the city and its suburbs, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for schools on Monday.

International flight operations at the airport were affected as around 10 incoming flights, including from Doha and Dubai were diverted to Bengaluru, subsequently affecting departure as well.

The showers brought relief to people from the sweltering heat that the city and its nearby districts had been witnessing over the past few days.

Following the rains, authorities declared a holiday for schools in Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, besides Vellore and Ranipet.

The weather office forecast more spells of rain for the city and its suburbs on Monday.

