Britain says Russia has likely started redeploying its Dnipro troops

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-06-2023 11:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 11:27 IST
Britain says Russia has likely started redeploying its Dnipro troops
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Monday that over the last 10 days, Russia has likely started relocating elements of its Dnipro Group of Forces (DGF) from the eastern bank of the Dnipro river to reinforce the Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut sectors.

The DGF redeployment likely reflects Russia's perception that a major Ukrainian attack across the Dnipro river is now less likely following the collapse of Kakhovka Dam and the resulting flooding, the ministry said in an update.

