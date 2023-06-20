1 dead, 4 injured in house collapse in Rajasthan's Dholpur

A man was killed and four others injured when a portion of a house collapsed following heavy rainfall in Mania town here on Tuesday, police said.

Anil (26) died in the incident which occurred at the Harijan Basti in Mania, they said. His wife Roopa and three others were injured in the incident. A rescue team of police rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to a hospital, they added.

Rajakhera MLA Rohit Bohra also reached the spot and gave a financial assistance of Rs 21,000 to the family.

According to the Met department, Dholpur recorded 188 mm rainfall from yesterday till Tuesday morning. Mania recorded 21 mm, Sapau 62 mm, Rajakhera 25 mm, Badi 95 mm and Baseri (all in Dholpur) recorded 66 mm rains during this period.

