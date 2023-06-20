Left Menu

Man-eating leopard caught in Uttarakhand's Chinyalisour

A man-eating leopard was caught by the forest department in Uttarkashi districts Chinyalisour on Tuesday, in relief to the residents of dozens of villages who lived in fear for a month.Forest Officer Nagendra Rawat said that around 10 am, the leopard got trapped in a cage set up by them at Banchora Diwarikhol.For a month, people in dozens of villages in Chinyalisour development block lived in fear and locked themselves inside their houses as soon as evening fell, he said.

A man-eating leopard was caught by the forest department in Uttarkashi district's Chinyalisour on Tuesday, in relief to the residents of dozens of villages who lived in fear for a month.

Forest Officer Nagendra Rawat said that around 10 am, the leopard got trapped in a cage set up by them at Banchora Diwarikhol.

For a month, people in dozens of villages in Chinyalisour development block lived in fear and locked themselves inside their houses as soon as evening fell, he said. After the leopard was caught, the villagers were bent on killing it and they had a heated argument with the forest department officials who ensured it was taken away safely. Rawat said the forest department set up the cage at Diwarikhol around 10 days ago after the leopard attacked one Balveer Singh Chauhan of Gadath village.

He said the forest department is taking the leopard to Chidiyapur area of Haridwar.

