Left Menu

3 minors die in lighning strikes in Jharkhand

Three minors died in lightning strikes at two places in Jharkhands Hazaribag on Tuesday, an official said.In Salwar area, two persons died and 12 others were injured in a lightning strike while returning from a Rath Yatra procession, he said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 20-06-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 21:09 IST
3 minors die in lighning strikes in Jharkhand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three minors died in lightning strikes at two places in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag on Tuesday, an official said.

In Salwar area, two persons died and 12 others were injured in a lightning strike while returning from a Rath Yatra procession, he said. Eight of them suffered grievous injuries, he said.

The incident took place around 4.45 pm along a stretch of National Highway-100 (Hazaribag-Bagodar Road).

“Two devotees were killed and 12 injured while they were returning from a Rath Yatra,” Sub-Divisional Officer, Hazaribag Sadar, Vidyabhushan Kumar, told PTI.

Kumar said the injured have been taken to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribag, and are being treated at its trauma centre.

The SDO said the deceased were identified as Sudhanshu Pandey (17) and Arun Kumar Gupta (16).

In another incident of a lightning strike, a 10-year-old boy lost his life in Keredari in the district, officials said. Meanwhile, the weather department issued an alert for medium to severe thunderstorms in the state for the next three days from Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
How can Pawan Kalyan unilaterally ask for Andhra Pradesh CM post, questions Kapu community leader

How can Pawan Kalyan unilaterally ask for Andhra Pradesh CM post, questions ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023