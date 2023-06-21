Fresh firing reported in Manipur
Intermittent firing has been reported from two places in Manipur, officials said on Wednesday. Around 15-20 rounds of automatic weapon fire was heard at 11.45 pm on Tuesday before it fell silent, at Thangjing in Manipur East, they said.
- Country:
- India
Intermittent firing has been reported from two places in Manipur, officials said on Wednesday. Around 15-20 rounds of automatic weapon fire was heard at 11.45 pm on Tuesday before it fell silent, at Thangjing in Manipur East, they said. Sporadic firing was also reported from Geljang and Singda, both falling in Kangchup area.
''Between 8 pm and 9.30 pm, 4-5 rounds were fired from Geljan & Singda areas. It's speculative fire and not at each other. Distance between the two places is 2 km,'' an official said.
Assam Rifles personnel went to both the locations to find out if there were any injuries or casualties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thangjing
- Geljang
- Assam Rifles
- Geljan & Singda
- Manipur East
- Manipur
- Kangchup
- Singda
ALSO READ
BSF jawan killed in Manipur's Serou area, two Assam Rifles personnel injured: Army.
Manipur: BSF jawan killed, 2 Assam Rifles personnel injured in firing between security forces, insurgents
BSF jawan killed in Manipur, two Assam Rifles personnel injured: Army
BSF jawan killed in Manipur, two Assam Rifles personnel injured: Army