Fresh firing reported in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 21-06-2023 09:56 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 09:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Intermittent firing has been reported from two places in Manipur, officials said on Wednesday. Around 15-20 rounds of automatic weapon fire was heard at 11.45 pm on Tuesday before it fell silent, at Thangjing in Manipur East, they said. Sporadic firing was also reported from Geljang and Singda, both falling in Kangchup area.

''Between 8 pm and 9.30 pm, 4-5 rounds were fired from Geljan & Singda areas. It's speculative fire and not at each other. Distance between the two places is 2 km,'' an official said.

Assam Rifles personnel went to both the locations to find out if there were any injuries or casualties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

