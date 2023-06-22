Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Sonification Credits: NASA/CXC/SAO/K.Arcand, SYSTEM Sounds—M. Russo, A. Santaguida

Scientists have developed a sonification of Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole residing at the heart of the Milky Way galaxy, by converting visual information into audible sounds, creating a unique musical representation of the enigmatic cosmic entity.

Drawing upon data captured by NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) and Chandra X-ray Observatory, the researchers translated the visual data into an immersive audio display, resulting in a mesmerizing sonification that intertwines digital winds and resonating steel drum-like notes.

In this sonification, an arched line dynamically ripples across the combined image of Sagittarius A*. Originating from the lower right hand corner, the travelling line interacts with specific regions of the image, triggering distinct sounds depending on the characteristics of the underlying data.

As the line encounters the orange-tinted IXPE data, the sonification releases ethereal and atmospheric digital wind sounds. These melodic gusts of audio correspond to the brightest areas within the orange regions of the image, adding an additional layer of depth and engagement to the representation.

When the travelling line progresses further and reaches the blue-tinted Chandra data, a unique auditory experience unfolds. The resulting notes emanate a striking resemblance to steel drums, creating a rhythmic and lively soundscape that further enriches the overall sonification.

New soundtrack! 🎶Imagery from @NASA's IXPE and @chandraxray observatory have been combined to create a sonification of the area around the supermassive black hole at the core of the Milky Way.The data suggests the sleeping giant woke recently >> https://t.co/r1cKYUmRaG pic.twitter.com/h7iS0CXV7Y — NASA Marshall (@NASA_Marshall) June 21, 2023

Sagittarius A* is located more than 25,000 light years from Earth in the constellation of Sagittarius, making it our nearest supermassive black hole. New evidence from NASA's IXPE telescope suggests that the monster woke recently, about 200 years ago, to devour matter within its reach.