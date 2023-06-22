Left Menu

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 22-06-2023 12:50 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 12:50 IST

 

Sonification Credits: NASA/CXC/SAO/K.Arcand, SYSTEM Sounds—M. Russo, A. Santaguida

Scientists have developed a sonification of Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole residing at the heart of the Milky Way galaxy, by converting visual information into audible sounds, creating a unique musical representation of the enigmatic cosmic entity.

Drawing upon data captured by NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) and Chandra X-ray Observatory, the researchers translated the visual data into an immersive audio display, resulting in a mesmerizing sonification that intertwines digital winds and resonating steel drum-like notes.

In this sonification, an arched line dynamically ripples across the combined image of Sagittarius A*. Originating from the lower right hand corner, the travelling line interacts with specific regions of the image, triggering distinct sounds depending on the characteristics of the underlying data.

As the line encounters the orange-tinted IXPE data, the sonification releases ethereal and atmospheric digital wind sounds. These melodic gusts of audio correspond to the brightest areas within the orange regions of the image, adding an additional layer of depth and engagement to the representation.

When the travelling line progresses further and reaches the blue-tinted Chandra data, a unique auditory experience unfolds. The resulting notes emanate a striking resemblance to steel drums, creating a rhythmic and lively soundscape that further enriches the overall sonification.

Sagittarius A* is located more than 25,000 light years from Earth in the constellation of Sagittarius, making it our nearest supermassive black hole. New evidence from NASA's IXPE telescope suggests that the monster woke recently, about 200 years ago, to devour matter within its reach.

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023