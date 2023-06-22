Delhi records maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius, light rain likely on Friday

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 37.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity oscillated between 54 per cent and 92 per cent, it said.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies with a possibility of very light rain in Delhi on Friday. The minimum and maximum temperatures in the city are expected to settle around 29 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius, respectively.

