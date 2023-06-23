Tropical storm Cindy forms over central Atlantic - NHC

Tropical storm Cindy has formed in the central tropical Atlantic the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The system is about 1,110 miles (1,785 km) east of the Lesser Antilles, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km per hour), the NHC said.

