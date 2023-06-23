Netherlands to end Groningen gas production by Oct 1

Gas production at the Netherlands' Groningen field will end by Oct. 1, the government said on Friday, as it kept its promise to rapidly cease the already minimal extraction to limit seismic risks in the region.

The field, operated by a joint venture of Shell and Exxon Mobil, still holds massive reserves of natural gas, but production has been almost completely wound down in the past years as tremors related to drilling caused widespread damage and mental anguish.

