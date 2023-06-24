Left Menu

After two setbacks, NASA Perseverance collects conglomerate rock sample on Mars

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 24-06-2023 11:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 11:08 IST
After two setbacks, NASA Perseverance collects conglomerate rock sample on Mars
Image Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

NASA's Perseverance has successfully obtained a long-awaited sample of a conglomerate rock unit located atop a fan in Jezero Crater, the landing site of her rover. After two previous attempts fell short, the latest endeavour has provided a breakthrough for the Perseverance Science Team in their quest to unravel the mysteries of Mars' geological history.

Conglomerate rocks hold a particular fascination for the mission's science team due to their composition, which consists of numerous clasts, or rock fragments, that gradually bind together over time to form a conglomerate. What sets these clasts apart is their likely origin from distant locations, transported to Jezero Crater through geological processes.

By analyzing distinct clasts and cements in a conglomerate rock sample, scientists hope to glean insights into the source of these materials, the distances they travelled, and the environmental conditions that prevailed when the conglomerate rock formed.

Why is this rock so difficult to sample?

According to the mission team, the very attributes that make conglomerate rocks so intriguing also make them exceptionally challenging to sample. The clasts appeared to be loosely interconnected by a matrix of fine-grained sediment and mineral cement. Unfortunately, during the first attempt, the fine-grained matrix disintegrated, causing the rock to crumble and preventing the acquisition of a viable sample. The second attempt proved equally unsuccessful, leaving the team undeterred but eager for success.

In its third attempt, Perseverance successfully acquired a sample of the elusive conglomerate rock at Otis Peak. In the above image captured by the rover's CacheCam, distinct colors can be observed within the sample, signifying the presence of different clasts. Each clast holds a wealth of information in the form of elements and minerals, providing valuable insights into the history of water and rocks in Jezero Crater.

With this triumph under their belt, Perseverance and the Science Team now set their sights on a drive to Snowdrift Peak, a destination along the way to the margin unit. The journey promises further scientific discoveries as the rover continues to explore the intriguing Martian terrain.

The Perseverance mission has already achieved numerous significant milestones, including establishing the first sample depot in another world. As the mission unfolds, scientists eagerly anticipate the findings that will deepen our understanding of the Red Planet and pave the way for future exploration endeavours.

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023