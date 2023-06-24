After two setbacks, NASA Perseverance collects conglomerate rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance has successfully obtained a long-awaited sample of a conglomerate rock unit located atop a fan in Jezero Crater, the landing site of her rover. After two previous attempts fell short, the latest endeavour has provided a breakthrough for the Perseverance Science Team in their quest to unravel the mysteries of Mars' geological history.

Conglomerate rocks hold a particular fascination for the mission's science team due to their composition, which consists of numerous clasts, or rock fragments, that gradually bind together over time to form a conglomerate. What sets these clasts apart is their likely origin from distant locations, transported to Jezero Crater through geological processes.

By analyzing distinct clasts and cements in a conglomerate rock sample, scientists hope to glean insights into the source of these materials, the distances they travelled, and the environmental conditions that prevailed when the conglomerate rock formed.

Why is this rock so difficult to sample?

According to the mission team, the very attributes that make conglomerate rocks so intriguing also make them exceptionally challenging to sample. The clasts appeared to be loosely interconnected by a matrix of fine-grained sediment and mineral cement. Unfortunately, during the first attempt, the fine-grained matrix disintegrated, causing the rock to crumble and preventing the acquisition of a viable sample. The second attempt proved equally unsuccessful, leaving the team undeterred but eager for success.

In its third attempt, Perseverance successfully acquired a sample of the elusive conglomerate rock at Otis Peak. In the above image captured by the rover's CacheCam, distinct colors can be observed within the sample, signifying the presence of different clasts. Each clast holds a wealth of information in the form of elements and minerals, providing valuable insights into the history of water and rocks in Jezero Crater.

With this triumph under their belt, Perseverance and the Science Team now set their sights on a drive to Snowdrift Peak, a destination along the way to the margin unit. The journey promises further scientific discoveries as the rover continues to explore the intriguing Martian terrain.

There’s nothing more satisfying than #SamplingMars, especially after my last two attempts on an uncooperative rock! This one looks great AND offers something I don’t yet have in my collection: a rock core with larger pebbles inside. Why that’s good: https://t.co/zfdGnI9dNZ pic.twitter.com/CmsArrJUIM — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) June 23, 2023

The Perseverance mission has already achieved numerous significant milestones, including establishing the first sample depot in another world. As the mission unfolds, scientists eagerly anticipate the findings that will deepen our understanding of the Red Planet and pave the way for future exploration endeavours.