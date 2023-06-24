NASA's HiRISE camera snaps upright boulder casting long shadow on Mars

NASA's High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) has captured this fascinating image of a small section of a "chaos" terrain on Mars, characterized by numerous steep slopes. This particular image provides a close-up view of a boulder or block that has left a trail while descending the slope, leaving behind an intriguing repeating pattern.

The detailed close-up reveals a boulder casting a long shadow at the end of its trail down the slope. The boulder appears to have moved from the upper left to the middle right of the image. The irregular pattern of the trail suggests that the boulder was unable to roll straight due to its peculiar shape, according to the HiRISE team.

Based on the angle of the sun and the length of the shadow, scientists estimate the height of the boulder to be approximately 6 meters. When observed from an overhead perspective, its width measures only around 3.5 meters, highlighting its irregular shape. Interestingly, the boulder has come to rest with its long axis pointing upwards.

The HiRISE image provides valuable insights into the geological dynamics of Mars. The presence of "chaos" terrain, characterized by steep slopes and irregular features, suggests complex processes at work. Understanding the origins and evolution of such terrain can provide scientists with clues about the Martian geological history and the forces shaping the landscape.

This Martian landscape was captured when the spacecraft was flying at an altitude of 264 km above the Martian surface.

HiPOD: An Irregular, Upright BoulderThis image was targeted to cover part of a small “chaos” terrain, where there are lots of steep slopes.https://t.co/vx1lG4ffToNASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona#Mars #science #NASA pic.twitter.com/9AyMswH9N6 — HiRISE: Beautiful Mars (NASA) (@HiRISE) June 24, 2023

HiRISE is one of the key science instruments aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) and is also the most powerful camera ever sent to the Red Planet. The instrument, with its exceptional resolution and capability to capture detailed images of the Martian surface, plays a crucial role in unravelling the mysteries of the Red Planet.