Left Menu

UP: 1 dead, 12 injured in lightning strike

It was during this that 13 labourers were struck by lightning. Dasi 60, who was digging a pond, died on the spot. Those injured were brought to the primary health centre, from where four labourers namely, Kiran, Sita, Kanhaiya and Kamla were sent to the district hospital.

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 24-06-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 23:55 IST
UP: 1 dead, 12 injured in lightning strike
  • Country:
  • India

One labourer died while 12 others were injured in lightning strikes in the Porai Kala village under the Khetasarai police station area in this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday evening, officials said.

Sub-divisional magistrate of Shahganj Shailendra Kumar said at around 4.30 pm, the area received light showers, following which the labourers started running to take cover. It was during this that 13 labourers were struck by lightning. Dasi (60), who was digging a pond, died on the spot. Those injured were brought to the primary health centre, from where four labourers namely, Kiran, Sita, Kanhaiya and Kamla were sent to the district hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Republican 2024 hopefuls back abortion limits one year after Roe v Wade overturned and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Republican 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023