Rain lashes several parts of Haryana, Punjab

It was followed by Narnaul 24 mm, Karnal 22.1 mm, Kurukshetra 19.5 mm, Gurugram 9.5 mm, Ambala 7.4 mm, Sirsa 4.9 mm and Bhiwani 1.7 mm, according to a Met office report.In Punjab, Amritsar was the wettest place with the rainfall recorded at 113.2 mm.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-06-2023 11:40 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 11:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Several parts of Punjab and Haryana were lashed by rain during the past 24 hours, the weather office said on Monday.

In the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am, Haryana's Rohtak received 96.3 mm rainfall. It was followed by Narnaul (24 mm), Karnal (22.1 mm), Kurukshetra (19.5 mm), Gurugram (9.5 mm), Ambala (7.4 mm), Sirsa (4.9 mm) and Bhiwani (1.7 mm), according to a Met office report.

In Punjab, Amritsar was the wettest place with the rainfall recorded at 113.2 mm. It was followed by Gurdaspur (26.7 mm), Faridkot (24.8 mm), Ferozepur (16 mm) and Pathankot (14.1 mm).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

