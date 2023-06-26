Left Menu

German business sentiment falls further in June

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-06-2023 13:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 13:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
German business morale worsened for the second consecutive month in June, a survey showed on Monday, indicating that Europe's largest economy faces an uphill battle to shake off recession.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index stood at 88.5 following a reading of 91.5 in May. A Reuters poll of analysts had predicted a fall to 90.7 in June. "Sentiment in the German economy has clouded over noticeably," Ifo's president Clemens Fuest said.

Expectations were significantly more pessimistic, falling to 83.6 in June from 88.3 in May. Companies also assessed their current situation more poorly, with the sentiment evaluating current conditions falling to 93.7 from 94.8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

