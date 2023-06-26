Left Menu

Maha: Protection wall of housing complex collapses in Thane city; none hurt

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-06-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 15:35 IST
Maha: Protection wall of housing complex collapses in Thane city; none hurt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The protection wall of a housing complex collapsed on the wall of an adjacent house in Thane city of Maharashtra on Monday which has been receiving intermittent rains, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred in Vartak Nagar locality.

Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said the protection wall caved in at around 7.15 am on the wall of an adjacent house.

He said personnel of the Fire Brigade and the disaster management cell removed debris.

Thane district received an average of 143.30 mm of rainfall so far in June compared to 129 mm of rainfall received in the same period last year, a district official said.

He said the Konkan region, of which Thane is a part, received an average of 195.50 mm of rainfall so far in June as against 304.30 mm of rainfall received during the same period last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023