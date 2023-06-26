Maha: Protection wall of housing complex collapses in Thane city; none hurt

The protection wall of a housing complex collapsed on the wall of an adjacent house in Thane city of Maharashtra on Monday which has been receiving intermittent rains, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred in Vartak Nagar locality.

Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said the protection wall caved in at around 7.15 am on the wall of an adjacent house.

He said personnel of the Fire Brigade and the disaster management cell removed debris.

Thane district received an average of 143.30 mm of rainfall so far in June compared to 129 mm of rainfall received in the same period last year, a district official said.

He said the Konkan region, of which Thane is a part, received an average of 195.50 mm of rainfall so far in June as against 304.30 mm of rainfall received during the same period last year.

