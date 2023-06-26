Left Menu

BRO restores border road connectivity in Arunachal within 72 hrs

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 26-06-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 18:53 IST
BRO restores border road connectivity in Arunachal within 72 hrs
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Monday claimed its personnel restored connectivity along the damaged Ditte Dime-Migging Road in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh within a record 72 hours.

Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) commanding officer O Taki said that despite heavy rain, the BRO personnel completed road diversion and opened the road for all types of traffic on June 23.

The road connectivity was affected after an 80-feet bailey bridge over Siang River, with a dumper on the structure, collapsed on June 19, as a result of which border areas like Tuting subdivision were completely cut-off, Taki said. Personnel of BRO's Project Brahmank promptly took up construction of a diversion road and restored the connectivity, he added.

Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Hage Lailang lauded the BRO for the quick response in restoring road connectivity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023