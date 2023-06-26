BRO restores border road connectivity in Arunachal within 72 hrs

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Monday claimed its personnel restored connectivity along the damaged Ditte Dime-Migging Road in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh within a record 72 hours.

Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) commanding officer O Taki said that despite heavy rain, the BRO personnel completed road diversion and opened the road for all types of traffic on June 23.

The road connectivity was affected after an 80-feet bailey bridge over Siang River, with a dumper on the structure, collapsed on June 19, as a result of which border areas like Tuting subdivision were completely cut-off, Taki said. Personnel of BRO's Project Brahmank promptly took up construction of a diversion road and restored the connectivity, he added.

Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Hage Lailang lauded the BRO for the quick response in restoring road connectivity.

