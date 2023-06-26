Left Menu

Electric public transport to be launched in Punjab's Ludhiana, Jalandhar: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday gave a nod for launching an e-vehicle service as a mode of public transport in Ludhiana and Jalandhar.Chairing a meeting here to review various development projects in 47 cities of the state, Mann said apart from providing the best public transport to people, this e-vehicle service will also play a pivotal role in the protection of the environment.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-06-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 18:55 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday gave a nod for launching an e-vehicle service as a mode of public transport in Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

Chairing a meeting here to review various development projects in 47 cities of the state, Mann said apart from providing the best public transport to people, this e-vehicle service will also play a pivotal role in the protection of the environment. "The e-vehicle service will be launched in the cities of Ludhiana and Jalandhar as pilot projects," he said, adding that e-autos will be introduced as a pilot project in Amritsar. "These modes of public transport will also go a long way in solving the problem of traffic congestion in these cities," said an official release quoting the chief minister.

Mann further said in a step aimed at solving the problem of stray cattle, the state government will soon launch a pilot project in Bathinda and Patiala districts. It will be a great reprieve to the people as it will help in saving their lives, Mann said, adding that the stray cattle menace poses a grave threat to the lives of people due to fatal road accidents.

He also reviewed the proposed projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore to be implemented in various cities. He said a 100 per cent water supply through canals will be ensured in these 47 cities through a project of Rs 762.45 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

