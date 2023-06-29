Left Menu

Mexico issues warnings for expected hurricane on Pacific coast

A tropical storm is forecast to form on Thursday off Mexico that will likely strengthen into a hurricane this week, causing the government to issue warnings for popular tourist beach resorts on the Pacific coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 29-06-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 21:27 IST
Mexico issues warnings for expected hurricane on Pacific coast
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

A tropical storm is forecast to form on Thursday off Mexico that will likely strengthen into a hurricane this week, causing the government to issue warnings for popular tourist beach resorts on the Pacific coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Tropical Depression Two-E was expected to become a tropical storm as it moved west-northwestward off Mexico at about 13 miles per hour (21 km/h), the U.S.-based NHC said.

"The depression is forecast to strengthen quickly and could become a hurricane by Friday evening," the NHC said. Mexico's government issued a hurricane watch from the port of Lazaro Cardenas in the western state of Michoacan to Cabo Corrientes in Jalisco state farther northwest.

A tropical storm warning was also in effect from Punta Maldonado in the southwestern state of Guerrero, home to tourist hotspot Acapulco, to Manzanillo, a busy port and beach town in Colima state next to Jalisco. Maximum sustained winds were blowing near 35 mph (55 km/h). Through Saturday, rainfall between 3 and 7 inches is expected across southern Mexico from the state of Oaxaca to Jalisco, which could lead to flash flooding, the NHC said.

Swells were also forecast along Mexico's southwestern coast, likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023