Badrinath highway reopened for traffic after 17 hours
- Country:
- India
The Badrinath national highway was reopened for traffic on Friday morning after over 17 hours of being blocked due to a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.
Hundreds of pilgrims had to spend the night in their vehicles because of the blockade. The road was blocked around 10 am on Thursday and was reopened at 3.30 am on Friday, additional information officer of Chamoli Ravindra Negi said.
Vehicles returning from Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib were cleared first, he said, adding the local administration had made arrangements for the stranded pilgrims to stay in Birhi, Chamoli and Pipalkoti and were also provided food.
The landslide occurred around 9:50 am near Chhinka, affecting a 100-metre stretch of the highway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand: CM Dhami chairs meeting of energy department, directs for speedy disposals of pending cases
Uttarakhand prohibits strikes for 6 months amid coming monsoon, Char Dham Yatra
Uttarakhand: CM Dhami inaugurates 55 bridges constructed in hilly areas
Kingpins of Ludhiana robbery incident held from Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in cleanliness campaign under 'Shramdaan Program'