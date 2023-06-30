Left Menu

Beatriz becomes hurricane with strong winds, flooding expected

Beatriz will likely bypass major infrastructure of state energy company Pemex. "On the forecast track, the center of Beatriz is expected to move near or over portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico later today through Saturday," the advisory said.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 21:41 IST
Tropical Storm Beatriz became a hurricane on Friday and could strengthen further, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory, warning of heavy rainfall, significant coastal flooding and mudslides in Mexico.

Located about 50 miles (80 km) south of the important port city of Lazaro Cardenas in Mexico's Michoacan state, Beatriz has increased to maximum sustained winds of nearly 75 miles (120 km) per hour, with gusts at higher speeds. The Miami-based hurricane center said Beatriz was moving northwestward at 13 mph (21 kph) on Friday morning, with its forward speed expected to weaken on Sunday. Beatriz will likely bypass major infrastructure of state energy company Pemex.

"On the forecast track, the center of Beatriz is expected to move near or over portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico later today through Saturday," the advisory said. "Beatriz is then expected to move away from the west-central coast of Mexico Saturday night and Sunday." A dangerous storm surge - accompanied by large, potentially life-threatening waves and rainfall - could produce significant localized flash flooding and mudslides, the advisory added.

Beatriz would likely bring tropical rainfall to Jalisco, Colima, Michoacan and Guerrero states, as well as heavy rains to Oaxaca and Chiapas states, Mexico's national meteorological service said in an earlier statement.

