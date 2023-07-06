Gujarat: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav launches mangrove drive under PM's 'MISHTI' programme

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday launched a mangrove plantation drive in Dwarka in Gujarat and said efforts were required to identify and restore historical mangrove areas, which are in degraded condition.

The Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change was addressing 'Haryali Mahotsav' near the renowned Rukmini Temple here.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has devised a unique bio-diversity conservation model through a holistic approach, he said.

The minister sought the participation of multi-stakeholders in conservation initiatives and asked industries to actively contribute to the recently launched 'Green Credit System' in order to conserve and grow mangroves.

''Public-Private Partnership is an effective tool in this regard and Gujarat has done extraordinary work in the PPP model for the conservation of mangrove ecosystems. However, efforts are required to identify and restore historical mangrove areas, which are already in degraded condition,” Yadav said.

In a tweet, the minister said ''Led a plantation drive for mangroves, under PM Narendra Modi's visionary Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes program, at a site near Rukmini Temple.'' Yadav cited the importance of core activities such as mangrove plantation target, stock of mangrove nurseries, livelihood opportunities, publicity and outreach programme as well as eco-tourism in mangrove areas through self helps groups (SHGs) to help achieve 30% increase in the mangrove sink.

He informed the gathering about the recently-launched MISHTI (Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes) programme for the conservation of mangroves as well as about India being a party to 'Mangrove Alliance'.

''A publication of the Botanical Survey of India consists of a glossary of 500 species of mangrove recorded in India,” he said at the event in the presence of Gujarat environment minister Mulubhai Bera.

During the event, MoUs under the MISHTI programme were signed between the Forest Department and identified reputed companies, while 'forest heroes', who have excelled in the field of mangrove protection and conservation, were felicitated.

