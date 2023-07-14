Left Menu

In-orbit servicing could change the way future satellites are designed and operated

In-orbit servicing could change the way future satellites are designed and operated
Image Credit: ClearSpace

Ever wondered what happens to satellites once they run out of fuel or encounter technical glitches in space? They are often discarded. With thousands of satellites currently orbiting the Earth, space debris is becoming a pressing issue that threatens future space missions and the long-term sustainability of space missions.

In-Orbit Servicing offers a viable solution to extend satellite lifespans, minimize waste, and mitigate the risks associated with space debris. The concept involves performing maintenance tasks, adjusting orbits, repositioning spacecraft, providing additional fuel and upgrading onboard instruments.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has undertaken extensive research and development in the field of IOS. As part of this ongoing effort, the agency has invited industry partners to present their vision for Europe's inaugural IOS mission, with a target launch as early as 2028.

"In-Orbit Servicing could fundamentally change the way that future satellites are designed and operated. Towards the 2030s, satellites will likely need to be designed with interfaces and other features that allow service and disposal spacecraft to do their work," says Ross Findlay, IOS system engineer at ESA.

In-Orbit Servicing opens up new possibilities for space missions, enabling the repair and upgrading of critical components, thereby rejuvenating satellites that would otherwise be rendered unusable.

Recent studies conducted by four ESA Preparation-funded companies, which investigated the opportunities for IOS operations for satellites in low-Earth orbit (LEO) and geostationary orbit (GEO), found that the telecommunications industry is keen for life extension services to be up and running as soon as possible. The European industry seeks to make IOS a common procedure by the early to mid-2030s.

To conclude, the concept of In-Orbit Servicing holds the potential to revolutionize the way satellites are operated in orbit, paving the way for a more sustainable and efficient space ecosystem.

