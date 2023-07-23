Left Menu

Hurricane Don weakens to a tropical storm, NHC says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-07-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 20:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Hurricane Don has weakened to a tropical storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

The storm was located about 320 miles (515 km) southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland and packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (105 kph), the Miami-based forecaster said.

NHC forecast the storm would weaken further and said Don was likely to lose tropical storm status on Sunday or Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

