Traffic closed on Vikas Marg from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar: Delhi Police
The Delhi Police on Monday said traffic has been closed on one lane on Vikas Marg from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar due to the ongoing work on the Yamuna river. Traffic is affected in one lane on Vikas Marg in the carriageway from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar due to ongoing work on the Yamuna river.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police on Monday said traffic has been closed on one lane on Vikas Marg from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar due to the ongoing work on the Yamuna river. The police took to Twitter and urged commuters to plan their journey accordingly. ''Traffic is affected in one lane on Vikas Marg in the carriageway from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar due to ongoing work on the Yamuna river. Due to this, the right turn has been closed from 5 PM to 9 PM for commuters, coming from W point side. They may take U-turn from express cut for Laxmi Nagar. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,'' it tweeted. The Yamuna in Delhi flowed more than a metre above the danger mark of 205.33 metres Monday morning, with authorities suspending the movement of trains on the Old Railway Bridge (ORB). The water level at the ORB has been hovering around the danger mark after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13. It breached the danger mark again on Sunday following a surge in the discharge from Hathnikund barrage into the river after heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal Pradesh
- Vikas
- Laxmi Nagar
- Yamuna
- Commuters
- Hathnikund
- Vikas Marg
- Uttarakhand
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Yamuna water level in Delhi may breach danger mark on Tuesday: CWC
Water level in Yamuna river in Delhi rising, expected to breach danger mark of 205.33 metres on Tuesday: Central Water Commission.
Delhi govt issues flood warning after Haryana discharges over 1 lakh cusecs into Yamuna river from Hathnikund barrage:
Delhi govt issues flood warning after Haryana discharges over 1 lakh cusecs of water into Yamuna from Hathnikund barrage
Flood warning in Delhi after Haryana discharges over 1 lakh cusecs of water into Yamuna