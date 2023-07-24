Left Menu

Traffic closed on Vikas Marg from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Monday said traffic has been closed on one lane on Vikas Marg from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar due to the ongoing work on the Yamuna river. Traffic is affected in one lane on Vikas Marg in the carriageway from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar due to ongoing work on the Yamuna river.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 20:40 IST
Traffic closed on Vikas Marg from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar: Delhi Police
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Monday said traffic has been closed on one lane on Vikas Marg from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar due to the ongoing work on the Yamuna river. The police took to Twitter and urged commuters to plan their journey accordingly. ''Traffic is affected in one lane on Vikas Marg in the carriageway from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar due to ongoing work on the Yamuna river. Due to this, the right turn has been closed from 5 PM to 9 PM for commuters, coming from W point side. They may take U-turn from express cut for Laxmi Nagar. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,'' it tweeted. The Yamuna in Delhi flowed more than a metre above the danger mark of 205.33 metres Monday morning, with authorities suspending the movement of trains on the Old Railway Bridge (ORB). The water level at the ORB has been hovering around the danger mark after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13. It breached the danger mark again on Sunday following a surge in the discharge from Hathnikund barrage into the river after heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023