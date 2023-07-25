Left Menu

MP: Two cheetahs brought back to enclosure for health examination

Two more translocated cheetahs were brought back to the enclosure for health examination at the Kuno National Park KNP in Madhya Pradeshs Sheopur district on Tuesday, officials said.Prabhas male and Veera female, the two animals, were found to be in good health but they will be kept at the enclosure till another check-up is conducted, they added.Of the 20 adult cheetahs translocated to Kuno from Namibia and South Africa, only two are now left in the free-range area of the park.KNP veterinarians and experts from Namibia and South Africa examined Prabhas and Veera on Tuesday, officials said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-07-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 22:58 IST
MP: Two cheetahs brought back to enclosure for health examination
  • Country:
  • India

Two more translocated cheetahs were brought back to the enclosure for health examination at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Tuesday, officials said.

Prabhas (male) and Veera (female), the two animals, were found to be in good health but they will be kept at the enclosure till another check-up is conducted, they added.

Of the 20 adult cheetahs translocated to Kuno from Namibia and South Africa, only two are now left in the free-range area of the park.

KNP veterinarians and experts from Namibia and South Africa examined Prabhas and Veera on Tuesday, officials said. Five of the translocated cheetahs and three cubs have died at the KNP since March this year. Madhya Pradesh's chief wildlife warden Aseem Shrivastava said in a press release that Prabhas and Veera were brought to `bomas' (enclosure) for a health examination and both were healthy.

They will be kept in the bomas till the next health examination, he said. A total of 13 cheetahs (seven male and six female) are currently inside the enclosures, Shrivastava added. On Monday, officials had said that radio collars of six cheetahs have been removed for health examination.

Under Project Cheetah, which seeks to reintroduce the species in the wild in India, a total of 20 cheetahs were imported from Namibia and South Africa. Later, four cubs were born to the Namibian cheetah 'Jwala' inside the park.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
2
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global
3
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing approval in Europe; J&J starts share exchange offer for consumer health spin-off Kenvue and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's HIV prevention drug recommended for marketing app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023