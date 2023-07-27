Left Menu

Kuwait executes 5 prisoners, including man convicted in 2015 Islamic State-claimed mosque bombing

PTI | Updated: 27-07-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 12:55 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

Kuwait said Thursday it executed five prisoners, including an inmate convicted over an Islamic State group-claimed mosque bombing in 2015 that killed 27 people.

A statement from Kuwait's Public Prosecution said the five inmates were executed by hanging.

The 2015 bombing struck during midday Friday prayers inside one of Kuwait's oldest Shiite mosques. The Islamic State group views Shiites as heretics.

Kuwait, a small, oil-rich nation, conducted its last mass execution in November 2022, putting to death seven inmates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

