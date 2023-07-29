Left Menu

Mumbai: Woman injured in house collapse in Dharavi, nearby rooms vacated

A 45-year-old woman was injured after a one-storey house collapsed in Mumbais Dharavi on Saturday, prompting authorities to vacate a few rooms in its vicinity, an official said.The ground-plus-one structure on 90 Feet Road collapsed around 8.15 am, trapping a woman, the fire official said. Dharavi is a sprawling slum pocket in central Mumbai.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-07-2023 12:01 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 11:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 45-year-old woman was injured after a one-storey house collapsed in Mumbai's Dharavi on Saturday, prompting authorities to vacate a few rooms in its vicinity, an official said.

The ground-plus-one structure on 90 Feet Road collapsed around 8.15 am, trapping a woman, the fire official said. Mumbai received heavy rains in the past few days. The woman, identified as Priya Selva Raj, was pulled from under the debris and taken to civic-run Sion hospital. Three to four nearby rooms were vacated as a precautionary measure, he added. Dharavi is a sprawling slum pocket in central Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

