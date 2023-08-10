Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 23:16 IST
Delhi govt forms 3-member panel to suggest measures to prevent flood
The Delhi government has formed a three-member committee of experienced engineers to suggest ways to prevent the recurrence of flood in the city, officials said on Thursday.

Many areas of the east were inundated due to a rise in the Yamuna river levels and nearly 27,000 people from the floodplains were evacuated and sheltered at safer places during the floods last month.

The committee will serve advisory purpose, suggesting long-term and short-term steps to prevent flood situation in future, said an officer of the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department.

An order issued by the department on Wednesday said that former additional director general of central public works department MCT Pareva, and two former chief engineers of I&FC -- VPS Tomar and VK Jain -- will be the members of the committee.

The committee will submit its report in three weeks, stated the order.

As the Yamuna crossed the danger mark and rose to a record 208.66 metres level on July 13 at the Old Yamuna Bridge parts of areas like the ITO, Rajghat, Pragati Maidan, Civil Lines and ISBT Kashmere Gate faced flooding due backflow of drains.

Experts cited various reasons behind the flood including encroachment and construction in the floodplains and lack of desilting of Yamuna. The I&FC engineers will also attend meetings of the committee that will be free to engage any other experts and experienced officers for preparing its recommendations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

