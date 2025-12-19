Gujarat's Green Leap: A Model for Urban Development

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called on real estate developers to invest in Gujarat, highlighting the region's advantageous business environment, swift project approvals, and status as a prime destination for real estate investment.

Speaking at CREDAI's national conclave, Patel urged developers to explore opportunities at GIFT City and Dholera Industrial City, emphasizing the importance of sustainable, eco-friendly projects in aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

Patel also spotlighted Gujarat's single window clearance system and digitized land records, underscoring the state's focus on green buildings and renewable energy projects as vital to future-ready urban planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)