Dr Jitendra Singh meets Mauritius delegation to discuss proposal for Joint Satellite

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 21:01 IST
Dr Jitendra Singh meets Mauritius delegation to discuss proposal for Joint Satellite
Mr. Balgobin earlier visited ISRO facilities in Bengaluru on August 17, 2023. ISRO presented technical details and application potentials of the proposed India – Mauritius joint satellite to the Minister. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrJitendraSingh)
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, Chandrayaan-3 mission is attracting wider international collaborations for India.

The Minister was speaking  after a high-level Mauritius delegation led by  Minister for Information Technology, Communication and Innovation (MITCI), Mr. Darsanand Deepak Balgobin called on him in New Delhi today to discuss the proposal for a Joint India-Mauritius Satellite. 

India and Mauritius have  also agreed to utilize ISRO’s ground station in Mauritius to offer support to third party missions. 

By signing up the Artemis Accords during the landmark visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to the United States, India has demonstrated its capability to collaborate in the Space sector with other  nations of the world  as an equal partner, said Dr Jitendra Singh.

Mr. Balgobin earlier visited ISRO facilities in Bengaluru on August 17, 2023. ISRO presented technical details and application potentials of the proposed India – Mauritius joint satellite to the Minister.

The two ministers agreed on expanding the scope of ISRO’s Ground Station set up in Mauritius to include third party missions including the European Space Agency and an amendment to the existing MoU is planned to be signed to facilitate such collaboration.

Mauritius has hosted ISRO’s ground station for tracking satellite and launch vehicles for more than 3 decades and currently this ground station is continuously manned with two antennas (of 11 m diameter) operated in Mauritius.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, India has supported Mauritius by establishing a remote sensing centre in 1999 and also by providing satellite data pertaining to Mauritius territory and officials from Mauritius have benefited from the training courses offered by Indian institutes on space technology applications.

Dr Jitendra Singh and Mr. Balgobin also discussed areas like space cooperation through: (i) sharing of earth observation satellite data; (ii) Developing an ‘India-Mauritius space portal’ with satellite data, geospatial layers and value-added services pertaining to Mauritius; (iii) Initiating discussion for space industry level collaboration.

(With Inputs from PIB)

