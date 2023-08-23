India achieves historic landing near Moon's South Pole: Here's why this region is key target for space agencies

India has scripted history by successfully landing the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft near the Moon's South Pole, becoming the first nation to achieve a soft landing in the uncharted lunar territory.

Chandrayaan-3, the third instalment in the Chandrayaan series, was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on July 14, 2023, to achieve India's first soft landing on another celestial body.

The lunar terrain is rugged and unforgiving, with numerous deep craters and high ridges, making it extremely challenging to land a spacecraft. Yet, against all odds, the Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module successfully touched down near the lunar South Pole on August 23.

The soft landing of the spacecraft solidifies India's position as a key player in the global space exploration arena whilst paving the way for exciting scientific discoveries.

Why Moon's South Pole?

Moon's South Pole has long intrigued scientists and astronomers because of several reasons including possible deposits of water ice. The region's unique geological features make it a key target for future lunar colonization and resource extraction.

Several previous lunar missions have found evidence of water ice at the lunar south pole, making it a good target for future human missions. Water, as we know it on Earth, can serve as the bedrock for sustaining life, offering a source for drinking water, a coolant for equipment, a vital element for breathing, and, perhaps most significantly, a propellant for rocket fuel, enabling ambitious missions deeper into our solar system.

Another intriguing aspect of the lunar South Pole is its exposure to long periods of sunlight. This sustainable energy source can be used to power life-support systems, scientific instruments, and future human habitats on the Moon.

In a nutshell, the Moon's South Pole holds the promise of deep space scientific discoveries, resource utilization, and long-term sustainability. NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and other space agencies are preparing to launch crewed and uncrewed missions to the lunar South Pole in the near future.