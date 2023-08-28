Left Menu

Maharashtra: Contractor fined Rs 44.94 lakh for violations during road contruction in Bhayander

During an inspection at the road, revenue officials found that the contractor had used sand to fill the surface and he had obtained the material without paying any royalty to the government, he said. As per an order dated August 25, a fine of Rs 44.94 lakh was imposed on the contractor, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-08-2023 15:14 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 15:14 IST
Maharashtra: Contractor fined Rs 44.94 lakh for violations during road contruction in Bhayander
  • Country:
  • India

The administration in Bhayander town of Maharashtra's Thane district has imposed a fine of Rs 44.94 lakh on a contractor for violations during construction of a road, an official said on Monday. The Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had given a contract to GEPC to construct the road between Shubam Arcade and Maheshwari Bhavan road, the official said. During an inspection at the road, revenue officials found that the contractor had used sand to fill the surface and he had obtained the material without paying any royalty to the government, he said. As per an order dated August 25, a fine of Rs 44.94 lakh was imposed on the contractor, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023