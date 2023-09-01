India to increases grants by 50 per cent for community development projects in Sri Lanka: Official

India will increase up to 50 per cent of the financial grant for nine ongoing high-impact community projects in Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission said here on Friday.

With the increase in the financial allocation for the projects under the India-Sri Lanka High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) framework, the current grant for the initiative stands at 3 billion Sri Lankan rupees (USD 9,374,303).

''The government of India has increased the financial allocation for various grant projects being implemented across the length and breadth of the country. The financial allocation has been increased by up to 50 per cent in the case of 9 ongoing projects that are being executed under the India-Sri Lanka High Impact Community Development Project framework,” the Indian High Commission said in a statement.

It further said: ''The overall financial commitment for these 9 projects currently stands at close to SLR 3 billion, after the increase''.

These projects cut across sectors ranging from education and health to agriculture, among others.

India has already completed more than 60 grant projects under the HICDP framework, covering all 25 Districts of Sri Lanka.

In addition, 20 other projects are under different stages of implementation.

The HICDP framework was signed between the two countries in 2005 and subsequently renewed thrice, for a period of five years each time.

The release said the overall development cooperation partnership portfolio in Sri Lanka was around USD 5 billion, of which USD 600 million is grant.

“Demand-driven and people-centric projects carried out by the Government of India span across areas such as infrastructure development, housing, livelihood assistance etc. 1990 Emergency Ambulance Service, Railway Track rehabilitation, Integrated Water Plants, Indian Housing Project and Jaffna Cultural Center are among the landmark projects completed by India in Sri Lanka,'' the statement said.

