Bengal Guv congratulates ISRO scientists on successful launch of Aditya-L1

Aditya symbolises Indias great leap into a new dawn taking the nation many light years ahead in its quest to pluck bright honour from immeasurable space, the governor said. He also said that the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation have brought laurels to the nation and glory to the future.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-09-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 22:14 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Saturday congratulated the ISRO team for the successful launch of India’s maiden solar mission --Aditya L-1.

The country's first solar mission--Aditya L1 set off on a 125-day journey to the Sun in its attempt to study various elements relating to Earth's nearest star, after being put into an orbit by a PSLV rocket that touched a new technical milestone in the launch vehicle segment. “Aditya symbolises India’s great leap into a new dawn taking the nation many light years ahead in its quest to pluck bright honour from immeasurable space,'' the governor said. He also said that the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation have brought laurels to the nation and glory to the future. ''The nation as a whole stands in solidarity with the inspiring science warriors of ISRO who venture upwards to unravel the mysteries of nature,'' Bose said in a message.

The spacecraft, after travelling about 1.5 million km from the Earth over 125 days, is expected to be placed in a Halo orbit around the Lagrangian point L1 which is considered closest to the Sun.

