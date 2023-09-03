Left Menu

Inquiry ordered into leopard's death at UP's Etawah Safari Park

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 03-09-2023 01:01 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 00:10 IST
Image Credit: Pxhere
An inquiry has been ordered into the death of a leopard that was rescued from Bijnor district's Nagina range, an official said on Saturday.

The leopard was rescued from Dayalpur village in Bijnor's Nagina range and brought to the Etawah Safari Park on the night of August 26 with injury marks on the face and body, Safari Park director Deeksha Bhandari told reporters here.

The internal injuries of the leopard could not be detected and it started having seizures with foam at the mouth. The animal was being treated by experts of Kanpur and Jaipur zoos besides the safari doctor, she said.

The leopard died at 8:50 pm on August 31 and the body has been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, she said.

Bhandari said a departmental inquiry has been ordered into the cause of the leopard's death and action will be taken against all those found guilty.

