Tropical storm Gert to be absorbed by Idalia early next week -US hurricane center

Tropical storm Gert is forecast to move more quickly and become absorbed by former hurricane Idalia early next week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Saturday.

Gert was about 710 miles (1,140 km) east-southeast of Bermuda in the Atlantic Ocean late on Saturday, the Miami-based forecaster said in an advisory.

"A faster northward to north-northeast motion is expected to continue today into Monday before dissipation later that day", the hurricane center said.

