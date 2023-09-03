Left Menu

MP river tragedy: 2 more bodies recovered, 2 boys still missing

Rescuers recovered two more bodies from the Dudhi river in Madhya Pradeshs Narmadapuram district on Sunday morning, a day after five boys ventured into the deep waters and went missing, an official said. Search was on for the two other missing boys, he added.

PTI | Narmadapuram | Updated: 03-09-2023 10:52 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 10:45 IST
Rescuers recovered two more bodies from the Dudhi river in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on Sunday morning, a day after five boys ventured into the deep waters and went missing, an official said. So far, the bodies of three victims have been found while two boys are still missing, he said. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon near Dumar village when five boys, in the age group of 14 to 18 years, entered deep waters while bathing in the river, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Santosh Tiwari said.

The body of an 18-year-old youth was recovered on Saturday, while the bodies of two more boys, aged 16 and 18, were fished out by rescuers on Sunday morning, he said. Search was on for the two other missing boys, he added.

