Effective policy to develop EV charging stations in HP soon, says CM

The Himachal Pradesh government will bring an effective policy to develop electric vehicle charging stations in the state and rope in private operators to set up e-charging stations with a 50 per cent subsidy, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on Sunday evening in Shimla, he said the policy would focus on various aspects, including accessibility, convenience and the creation of employment avenues. To reduce carbon emissions, electric vehicles are being encouraged with the collaboration of private and public sectors, and the state was being developed as a model state for e-vehicles, a statement issued on Monday said.

Apart from this, six green corridors were being developed in the first phase, he said, adding that the total length of these corridors, comprising national and state highways, is 2,137 km.

The chief minister said that Himachal Road Transport Corporation was also adding more electric buses to its fleet in a phased manner and asked the corporation to identify routes for the operation of new electric buses. He said that the dependence on fossil fuels will be substantially reduced by transforming public transport to electric transport.

Speaking on the land use for construction activities and developing infrastructure, he said construction works should be started only after a scientific study of the land on the spot.

The chief minister also reviewed the status of the construction of solar power projects. He directed to speed up the process of transfer of land for the construction of these projects.

He also directed officials to explore the possibility of setting up Green Ammonia and Bio Gas plants to promote green energy and prepare a detailed project report by October 31 to set up a plant on a pilot basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)