Assam flood situation improves, no fresh area inundated

The flood situation in Assam improved on Monday with no fresh area getting inundated and the number of affected people dipping to nearly 80,000, an official bulletin said.This years death toll in floods remained unchanged at 18 as no fresh fatality was reported.The Assam State Disaster Management Authority ASDMA bulletin said 79,060 people were still affected by the deluge in eight districts.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-09-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 18:58 IST
The flood situation in Assam improved on Monday with no fresh area getting inundated and the number of affected people dipping to nearly 80,000, an official bulletin said.

This year's death toll in floods remained unchanged at 18 as no fresh fatality was reported.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said 79,060 people were still affected by the deluge in eight districts. The number of affected people was 1.22 lakh in seven districts on Sunday. Darrang remained the worst-hit with 47,063 affected, followed by 27,837 in Golaghat. Six relief camps were operational, sheltering 1,321 people. Another nine relief distribution centres were also functional. Altogether 8,807.50 hectares of cropland remained submerged. The Brahmaputra continued to flow above the danger level in Dhubri. No damage to embankments or any other infrastructure was reported in the last 24 hours, as per the ASDMA bulletin. Erosion was reported in Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Sonitpur, South Salmara and Tinsukia districts, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

