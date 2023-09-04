Left Menu

Scoreboard of Asia Cup: India vs Nepal

PTI | Pallekele | Updated: 04-09-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 20:00 IST
Scoreboard of Asia Cup: India vs Nepal

Scoreboard of the Asia Cup match between India and Nepal here on Monday. Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel c Ishan Kishan b Thakur 38 Aasif Sheikh c Kohli b Mohammed Siraj 58 Bhim Sharki b Jadeja 7 Rohit Paudel c Sharma b Jadeja 5 Kushal Malla c Mohammed Siraj b Jadeja 2 Gulsan Jha c Ishan Kishan b Mohammed Siraj 23 Dipendra Singh Airee lbw b Pandya 29 Sompal Kami c Ishan Kishan b Mohammed Shami 48 Sandeep Lamichhane run out (sub AR Patel/Ishan Kishan) 9 Karan KC not out 2 Lalit Rajbanshi b Mohammed Siraj 0 Extras: (LB-6, W-3) 9 Total: (All out in 48.2 overs) 230 Fall of wickets: 1-65, 2-77, 3-93, 4-101, 5-132, 6-144, 7-194, 8-228, 9-229, 10-230 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 7-0-29-1, Mohammed Siraj 9.2-1-61-3, Hardik Pandya 8-3-34-1, Shardul Thakur 4-0-26-1, Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-40-3, Kuldeep Yadav 10-2-34-0. MORE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global
4
'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023