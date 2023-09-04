Scoreboard of Asia Cup: India vs Nepal

Scoreboard of the Asia Cup match between India and Nepal here on Monday. Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel c Ishan Kishan b Thakur 38 Aasif Sheikh c Kohli b Mohammed Siraj 58 Bhim Sharki b Jadeja 7 Rohit Paudel c Sharma b Jadeja 5 Kushal Malla c Mohammed Siraj b Jadeja 2 Gulsan Jha c Ishan Kishan b Mohammed Siraj 23 Dipendra Singh Airee lbw b Pandya 29 Sompal Kami c Ishan Kishan b Mohammed Shami 48 Sandeep Lamichhane run out (sub AR Patel/Ishan Kishan) 9 Karan KC not out 2 Lalit Rajbanshi b Mohammed Siraj 0 Extras: (LB-6, W-3) 9 Total: (All out in 48.2 overs) 230 Fall of wickets: 1-65, 2-77, 3-93, 4-101, 5-132, 6-144, 7-194, 8-228, 9-229, 10-230 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 7-0-29-1, Mohammed Siraj 9.2-1-61-3, Hardik Pandya 8-3-34-1, Shardul Thakur 4-0-26-1, Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-40-3, Kuldeep Yadav 10-2-34-0. MORE

