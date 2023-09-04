Shree Cement's Rs 550-crore West Bengal unit inaugurated

A Rs 550-crore grinding unit of Shree Cement Ltd was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal's Purulia district on Monday.

This is the first such unit of the company in the state, and has a capacity of 3 million metric tonne per annum (MTPA). It will create direct employment opportunities for 1,000 people.

The state-of-the-art facility is strategically located to meet the surging demand for cement in West Bengal and neighbouring Jharkhand, and bolster the company's market share in eastern India, a Shree Cement Ltd official said. It is entirely funded through the group's internal accruals, and has already commenced commercial production, he said.

Congratulating the company, the chief minister said that this substantial investment would strengthen the state's industrial prowess and underscore its growth potential in the cement sector. ''We look forward to witnessing the positive impact it will have on our region's economy and employment opportunities,'' she said, virtually inaugurating the project from a real estate meet in Kolkata.

Shree Cement Ltd chairman HM Bangur said the company will set up another plant in West Bengal.

''This venture not only generates employment opportunities for the region but also empowers us to enhance our manufacturing capabilities, efficiently meeting the burgeoning needs of the West Bengal market,'' he said.

With the commencement of the production at the Purulia unit, Shree Cement's capacity rose to 50 MTPA, and the company said that it is on track to achieve a capacity of 80 MTPA in the coming years.

