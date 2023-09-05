Mumbai cops arrest two for bid to encroach prime MMRDA plot by dumping debris

Two encroachers have been arrested by police for allegedly dumping debris in a prime MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) plot located in suburban Kurla, an official said on Tuesday.

The duo, identified as Amir Abdul Patel (39) and Arun Jadhav (32), were arrested on September 2 and released on bail.

An MMRDA official said they would lodge an FIR against encroachers on one of the two plots situated in Bandra Kurla Complex.

An FIR had been registered against Kurla residents, Patel and Jadhav, on a complaint by MMRDA- a Maharashtra government agency that is responsible for infrastructure development of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

They were booked under sections 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

''The prime plot in Kohinoor City in Kurla has already been sealed while the possession of another plot at Motilal Nagar in BKC has been taken. A security guard is deployed there. We are in touch with BKC police and soon lodge an FIR against the person for dumping of debris on one of the plots in BKC,'' the MMRDA official said.

Another official had said two plots measuring 7,000 square meters and 1,600 square meters are located in the Motilal Nehru Nagar area of BKC, an upscale business and residential district in suburban Mumbai, and were reserved for development as recreation grounds (RG).

Both these plots were to be developed and handed over to MMRDA by Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL). However, no development has taken place so far at the sites and instead, the plots valued at several crores of rupees have been encroached upon, he had said.

