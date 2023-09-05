Left Menu

Mumbai cops arrest two for bid to encroach prime MMRDA plot by dumping debris

We are in touch with BKC police and soon lodge an FIR against the person for dumping of debris on one of the plots in BKC, the MMRDA official said.Another official had said two plots measuring 7,000 square meters and 1,600 square meters are located in the Motilal Nehru Nagar area of BKC, an upscale business and residential district in suburban Mumbai, and were reserved for development as recreation grounds RG.Both these plots were to be developed and handed over to MMRDA by Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd HDIL.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 22:02 IST
Mumbai cops arrest two for bid to encroach prime MMRDA plot by dumping debris
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two encroachers have been arrested by police for allegedly dumping debris in a prime MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) plot located in suburban Kurla, an official said on Tuesday.

The duo, identified as Amir Abdul Patel (39) and Arun Jadhav (32), were arrested on September 2 and released on bail.

An MMRDA official said they would lodge an FIR against encroachers on one of the two plots situated in Bandra Kurla Complex.

An FIR had been registered against Kurla residents, Patel and Jadhav, on a complaint by MMRDA- a Maharashtra government agency that is responsible for infrastructure development of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

They were booked under sections 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

''The prime plot in Kohinoor City in Kurla has already been sealed while the possession of another plot at Motilal Nagar in BKC has been taken. A security guard is deployed there. We are in touch with BKC police and soon lodge an FIR against the person for dumping of debris on one of the plots in BKC,'' the MMRDA official said.

Another official had said two plots measuring 7,000 square meters and 1,600 square meters are located in the Motilal Nehru Nagar area of BKC, an upscale business and residential district in suburban Mumbai, and were reserved for development as recreation grounds (RG).

Both these plots were to be developed and handed over to MMRDA by Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL). However, no development has taken place so far at the sites and instead, the plots valued at several crores of rupees have been encroached upon, he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023