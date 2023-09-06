Left Menu

Ind-Swift to sell API, CRAMS biz to IndiaRF for Rs 1,650 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2023 15:43 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 15:43 IST
Ind-Swift to sell API, CRAMS biz to IndiaRF for Rs 1,650 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Ind-Swift Laboratories on Wednesday said its board has approved to sell active pharmaceutical ingredients and contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) businesses to India Resurgence Fund for Rs 1,650 crore.

Chandigarh-based Ind-Swift has two manufacturing sites -- in Punjab and Jammu, and a combined reactor capacity of 700 KL of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) catering to both regulated and unregulated markets. The company's API business has a strong presence across the US, Japan, Korea, the European Union, Brazil and India.

India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), a leading India-focused investment platform promoted by Piramal Enterprises and Bain Capital, will acquire the business for a consideration of Rs 1,650 crore, the drug firm said in a statement.

''...IndiaRF, which has a pedigree and track record in transforming businesses across varied sectors, will support and invest in the growth of the business,'' Ind-Swift Chairman and Managing Director N R Munjal said.

IndiaRF MD Shantanu Nalavadi said: ''We believe the business needs the necessary capital infusion for it to acquire, scale and move upwards in the growth trajectory.'' The company is committed to invest further primary capital into the businesses to expand capacity on the back of growth from newer geographies and investment in new product development across both API and CRAMS, to provide a larger portfolio of products to customers, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023