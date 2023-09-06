UP CM, Ayodhya officials discuss 'museum of temples' with PM

Left Menu

A presentation on a proposed museum in Ayodhya that will showcase the history of famous temples across the country was made before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official here said on Wednesday.Development of the museum in the temple city was the top issue discussed at the high-level meeting with the prime minister on Tuesday in Delhi.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 06-09-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 20:16 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Development of the museum in the temple city was the top issue discussed at the high-level meeting with the prime minister on Tuesday in Delhi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior officials from Ayodhya were also present, District Magistrate Nitish Kumar told PTI.

''The prime minister liked the idea of the temple museum very much and it was discussed in detail,'' Kumar, who also attended the meeting, said.

Some plots of land along the Saryu river have been identified for the project and soon one will be finalised for the construction of the museum he said.

The museum will be built on a 10-acre plot, according to a presentation made earlier to the chief minister.

''We are preparing a detailed blueprint for this project where devotees can experience the glorious Hindu temples in different places of India,'' the official said.

He said the main objective is to create awareness among the young generations about Hindu dharma. The history of famous temples in the country will be exhibited in the museum, Kumar added.

In the exhibition galleries of the museum, the specialities and architectures of Indian temples will be presented through pictures, and a light-and-sound show will also be organised with running commentary prepared by experts, he said.

The complex will also have a garden, pond, cafeteria and basement parking, he added.

