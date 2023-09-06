Govt working towards scientifically integrating traditional and modern medicine: Sonowal

India's rich heritage of traditional form of medicine has withstood the test of time and the government has been working towards scientifically integrating it with modern medicine, Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.

The Regional Review meeting of National Ayush Mission was ceremonially inaugurated by him along with his deputy Munjpara Mahendrabhai.

During the meeting, representatives of all participating states and Union territories presented detailed presentations on the state of Ayush and progress of leading Ayush programmes under implementation.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, ''Our rich heritage and potential of traditional form of medicine has withstood the test of time in generations of humanity to live a better, healthier and happier life. We must take full advantage of this generous forms of medicine - be it Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Yoga, Naturopathy, Sowa Rigpa, or Homoeopathy.'' He also said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has been working towards scientifically integrating traditional forms of medicine with the modern medicine.

Highlighting the utility of Ayush system of medicine, he further said that it has some robust programmes like Ayurvidya for promotion of healthy lifestyle through Ayush for school children, Supraja for maternal and neonatal intervention, Vayomitra for geriatric issues; prevention and management of Osteoarthritis and other musculo-skeletal disorders, and Ayush mobile medical units.

The ministry is working on operationalisation of 12,500 Ayush health and wellness centres through the support of state and Union territory governments under the National Ayush Mission (NAM) by 2023-24, Sonowal said.

The ministry of Ayush has so far released Rs 719.70 crore to southern states and Union territories - Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana - under NAM since 2014-15, he said, adding it has also supported 17 Integrated Ayush hospitals in the southern states and out of that six are operational as reported by them.

Mahendrabhai stressed on the need to emphasise on outcomes as a more meaningful measure of programme value than output. ''We may have to realign our strategies and techniques to plan, execute and report our performance that facilitates measure of outcomes,'' the minister of state for Ayush said. NAM is being implemented with the vision and objectives to provide Ayush health care services throughout the country by strengthening and improving facilities, to provide informed choice to the needy public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)