Ukraine: Latest Russian attack ‘another example’ of civilian suffering
UN News | Updated: 06-09-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 23:24 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US says it does not support strikes inside Russia after Moscow drone attacks
US says it does not support Ukrainian strikes inside Russia
A failed lunar mission dents Russian pride and reflects deeper problems with Moscow's space industry
Russia says military downed three drones that tried to attack Moscow
EXPLAINER-Blood and billions: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine