Nine-year-old dies while watching Dahi Handi as balcony collapes
PTI | Buldhana | Updated: 07-09-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 22:49 IST
- Country:
- India
A nine-year-old girl died and another was injured as a balcony of a house collapsed on a crowd of people watching a Dahi Handi event in Buldhana district of eastern Maharashtra on Thursday, police said.
The incident took place in Mansinghpura area of Deulgaon Raja town around 8 pm. One end of the rope from which the Dahi Handi was hung was fastened to the balcony, a police official said.
The rope broke and the entire balcony came down on the spectators below, he said.
