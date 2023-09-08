Left Menu

G20 chair India says leaders' declaration almost ready

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 15:11 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 15:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The G20 leaders' declaration is almost ready, India's G20 sherpa said on Friday, adding that the statement will be a "voice" of the global south and developing countries.

India, which holds the rotating presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies, is holding the leaders' summit this weekend, where it is expected to pitch expanding the bloc's membership to include the African Union.

